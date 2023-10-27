Holy month of Kartika to start from tomorrow

Bhubaneswar: Kartika Masa is a sacred month that begins after Ashwin and carries profound significance for Hindus. This month is dedicated to Lord Vishnu, offering spiritual seekers an opportunity to purify their souls and gain divine blessings.

Kartik Purnima is a festival that is celebrated by Hindus, Sikhs and Jains on the full moon/Purnima day or the fifteenth lunar day of the month of Kartik (November-December). This is the holiest month of the year for the celebrants. In this year, Kartik Purnima falls on 27 November 2023 (Monday).

Also known as ‘Tripuri Purnima’ or ‘Tripurari Purnima’, the festival is a celebration of Lord Shiva’s victory over the demon, Tripurasara. This festival is also celebrated in honour of Lord Vishnu. On this day, he had incarnated as Matsya, which is his very first avatar.

The Hindu legend says that on this day, Gods had descended to the earth into the sacred rivers. This is why, during Kartik Purnima, the devotees bathe themselves in sacred rivers, and believe that they receive the blessings of Gods.

The significance of this festival increases when it falls in the Nakshatra Krittika (lunar mansion). This is when it is called Maha Kartik.

The benefits of observing Kartika month were first narrated by Lord Narayana to Brahma and then from Brahma to Narada and later Narada to King Prithu for the well-being of mankind.