Explosion At Private Hospital: One Of Four Victims Succumbs

Bhubaneswar: One of the five persons who were injured in the explosion occurred Friday at the private hospital in Bhubaneswar died today.

As per reports, on Friday an explosion occurred inside the hospital while the medical staffs were filling gas in the AC on the third floor. As a result, four persons were seriously injured.

The injured persons have been undergoing treatment. But one of them died today. It is worth mentioning that all the four members were the medical staffs.