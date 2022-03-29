India logs 1259 new COVID cases

New Delhi: With 1,259 new Covid infections being reported in a day, India’s tally of active cases further declined to 15,378, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Tuesday.

The death toll climbed to 5,21,070 with 35 daily fatalities, the data updated at 8 am stated.

The active cases constitute 0.04 per cent of the total infections, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate was recorded at 98.75 per cent, the health ministry said.

The daily positivity rate was recorded at 0.29 per cent while the weekly positivity rate was 0.26 per cent, according to the health ministry.

The number of recoveries surged to 4,24,85,534, while the case fatality rate was recorded at 1.21 per cent.

The cumulative doses administered in the country so far under the nationwide COVID-19 vaccination drive have reached 1,83,53,90,499.