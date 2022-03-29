Ganja Worth Over Rs 6 lakh Seized in Rayagada, Three Held

Rayagada: Police have seized a huge cache of ganja in Muniguda locality of Rayagada district on Tuesday and arrested three persons in this connection.

The accused have been identified as Binay Kumar Yadav, Raisingh Poore, from Chhattisgarh, and Ravi Tiwari of Uttar Pradesh.

As per reports, a team of police was patrolling near the Muniguda railway station square. Suspecting some foul play the cops intercepted a car. Upon searching, they recovered ganja weighing around 66 kg and seized them.

Later, the three accused present in the car were arrested as they could produce a satisfactory reason for possessing the banned substance.

The estimated value of the seized contraband is over Rs 6.6 lakh, officials informed.

According to preliminary investigation, it was learnt that the ganja was being smuggled to Chhattisgarh. Further investigation into the matter is underway.