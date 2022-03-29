Superintending Engineer Ashis Dash DA case: Highest ever cash seizure in history of Odisha Vigilance

Bhubaneswar: The State Vigilance that carried out raids in connection with a disproportionate assets case involving Superintending Engineer Ashish Kumar Dash stated that the money unearthed is highest ever cash seizure in history of Odisha Vigilance.

Reportedly, 850gm gold seized from his bank locker in Bhubaneswar, following which, so far more than 2kg gold ornaments unearthed.

This apart, Rs 1.36 crore in cash also unearthed, which is highest ever cash seizure in history of Odisha Vigilance.

According to the Vigilance, fixed deposits and insurance policies to the tune of Rs 1.77 crore have been confirmed during search. “Cash of Rs 78 lakh was deposited in 18 fixed deposits in Axis Bank. Verification of large number of bank accounts and two lockers is yet to be done,” a senior Vigilance official said.

Earlier, assets including Rs 21.75 lakh in cash, 602 gm gold, one flat in Cuttack, 1 plot at Baripal (Keonjhar) have already been unearthed. Further searches continue and the asset value is likely to increase further, the official added.