India, Japan Discuss on Disarmament, Non-Proliferation

New Delhi: India and Japan exchanged views on developments in the areas of disarmament and non-proliferation relating to nuclear, chemical and biological domains on Wednesday in Tokyo, said the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA).

In a press release, the MEA informed, the 10th Round of India-Japan Consultations on Disarmament, Non-Proliferation and Export Control was held in Tokyo. During the event, the two sides exchanged views on developments in the areas of disarmament and non-proliferation relating to nuclear, chemical and biological domains, outer space security, non-proliferation issues, conventional weapons and export control, the MEA added.

The Indian delegation was led by Muanpuii Saiawi, Joint Secretary (Disarmament and International Security Affairs), Ministry of External Affairs, while the Japanese delegation was led by Katsuro Kitagawa, Director General for Disarmament, Non-proliferation and Science Department, Ministry of Foreign Affairs.