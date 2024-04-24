Radhika Madan OPENS UP on Impact of OTT on the entertainment landscape

Actress Radhika Madan, who has proven her acting mettle across all three mediums – OTT, TV, and the big screen, recently opened up about the changing entertainment landscape with OTT’s increasing popularity during a recent event by Dish TV where she launched the revolutionary Dish TV Smart+ Services.

When asked about the impact of OTT on the entertainment landscape, Radhika shared, ‘I would say it doesn’t matter what the platform is. It doesn’t matter if it is television or OTT or theatres; art impacts different people on different levels. It is very individualistic, and as an actor, I just want to portray different lives and entertain audiences on whatever platform feels convenient for them.’

Discussing her association and thoughts on the Dish TV Smart+ Services, Radhika said, ‘The first thought that came to my mind was convenience. I’ve been a victim of forgetting to pay my subscriptions to different platforms and just keeping track of which series is available where. So, what Dish TV has done is it has created a one-stop destination for all entertainment. And that has made my life easy. So yes, when I heard about this, I was just grateful to them and I was like, thank you for making my life easier.’

On the work front, the actress was last seen in ‘Saas, Bahu Aur Flamingo’ and ‘Sajini Shinde Ka Viral Video.’ Her upcoming projects include ‘Sanaa’ and ‘Sarfira,’ details of which are yet to be disclosed.”