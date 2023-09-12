India Clinch 41-Run Victory Over Sri Lanka In Asia Cup Super 4 Match

Colombo: An all-round performance from team India helped them beat hosts Sri Lanka by 41 runs in their Asia Cup Super 4 match at R. Premadasa stadium in Colombo on Tuesday (September 12).

A win over Sri Lanka assured India a place in the Asia Cup 2023 Final. Rohit Sharma & Co. qualifies for the final and will either take on Sri Lanka or Pakistan in the summit clash on September 17 (Sunday). Ravindra Jadeja, Kuldeep Yadav and Jasprit Bumrah bagged two wickets each while Mohammed Siraj scalped one. It is the Men in Blue who finally put an end to Sri Lanka’s 13-match winning run in ODIs.

Earlier, India won the toss and decided to bat first. Sri Lankan spinners Dunith Wellalage and Charith Asalanka made full use of the turning track in Colombo as the duo spun a web around the Men in Blue to restrict them to a below-par 213.

20-year-old left-arm spinner Wellalage (5/40), Sri Lanka’s Under-19 World Cup winning hero, and part-time off-spinner Asalanka (4/18) knifed through team India’s star-studded batting line-up.

Team India started their innings in a blazing fashion. Captain Rohit Sharma (48-balls 53 runs) and Shubman Gill (19 runs) stitched a solid 80-run stand for the opening wicket — these runs were scored inside first 12 overs. The first wicket stand remained the brightest phase of Indian innings.

During his innings, captain Rohit Sharma also attained a personal milestone as he became the second-fastest Indian batter to score 10000 runs in ODIs. He achieved this milestone by hitting Kasun Rajita for a huge six over his head.

However, Wellalage changed the entire complexion of the match with his magical spell. The former Sri Lanka under-19 captain dismissed Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli (3), KL Rahul (39), who added 63 runs for fourth wicket with Ishan Kishan (33), and Hardik Pandya (5) to complete his maiden five-wicket haul in ODIs.

It was then Asalanka’s turn to wreak havoc as he dismissed the remaining five Indian batters, restricting them to a paltry 213 in 49.1 overs.