IND Vs SA, 2nd Test: South Africa Trail By 36 Runs; 23 Wickets Claimed On Day 1

IND Vs SA: On Day 1 of the second Test Cricket between India and South Africa, held at Newlands Stadium in Cape Town, the hosts were all out for 55 runs in their first innings after opting to bat first.

In response, India scored 153 runs and took a lead of 98 runs in their first innings. At stumps, South Africa were 62 runs for 3 wickets in their second innings. The match will resume tomorrow.

This Test match is crucial for both teams as they are the top contenders to reach the final of the 2023-25 World Test Championship, which will take place in June 2025 at Lord’s in London.

The outcome of this game will have a significant impact on the points table.