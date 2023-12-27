At least 10 people killed after severe thunderstorm ravage Australia’s east

During the Christmas holidays, severe thunderstorms hit Australia’s east, resulting in the loss of at least 10 lives and leaving over 90 thousand homes without power.

The storm caused large hailstones and heavy rains in Victoria, New South Wales, and Queensland, with strong winds causing damage to roofs and trees in many areas.

The Australian Bureau of Meteorology has predicted more rainfall, with relief expected by tonight.

Authorities have cautioned people to be careful around fast-rising rivers and avoid camping in areas that could become inundated if streams burst.