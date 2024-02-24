IND Vs ENG, 4th Test: India 219/7 at Stumps on Day 2, trail by 134 runs vs England

On the second day of the fourth Test match between India and England, India reached a total of 219 for seven, trailing England by 134 runs at the stumps.

Earlier in the day, England had resumed from their overnight score of 302 for seven and were all out for 353 in their first innings.

Yashasvi Jaiswal, the young opener, played a brilliant innings of 73 off 117 balls to top-score for India in their first innings. India recovered from 177 for seven thanks to the unbeaten partnership of Dhruv Jurel (30) and Kuldeep Yadav (17).

Among the England bowlers, off-spinner Shoaib Bashir was the most successful, ending the day with figures of 4/84. England’s Joe Root remained not out on 122, while Ollie Robinson contributed a useful 58.

Ravindra Jadeja picked up 4/67, and pacer Akash Deep made an impressive debut, grabbing 3/83.