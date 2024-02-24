Kim Namjoon smiles and poses with colleagues in new pic from military

Seoul: BTS leader RM, who is currently serving in the South Korean military, has shared a post. Taking to his Instagram Stories on Saturday, RM aka Kim Namjoon, re-posted his picture. The photo comes over two months after he joined the military.

The picture was originally posted by his friend. It featured RM alongside several of his colleagues in the military. All of them were dressed in uniforms. Some of them, including RM wore a black sweater. RM, along with his friends, smiled and flashed the peace sign.

Taking to X (formerly Twitter), a fan wrote, “He looks so good….his smile. Joonie, our brave soldier with his colleagues. My love Namjoon.” A comment read, “Namjoon with his army buddies. I love you so much. I purple you, Namjoon.” A BTS ARMY commented, “He looks so tall and fine. Our Joonie came home. Looks like he adapted well and made some friends. Thanks for the update #RM #Namjoon,” tweeted a person.