Here’s What Bowling Coach Paras Mhambrey Said After India Finish Day 2 At 219/7

India’s bowling coach Paras Mhambrey commented on the pitch conditions at the JSCA Sports Complex in Ranchi after the second day of play. He stated that the pitch was not a rank turner, but it played slower than expected on the second day.

England’s off-spinner, Shoiab Bashir, took four wickets to reduce India to 219 for seven at the end of day two. Mhambrey explained that the pitch tends to get slower as the day progresses and that the variable bounce was unexpected. However, he wouldn’t call it a rank turner, but rather the low bounce made batting a bit challenging. He also stressed that team management has no role to play in pitch preparation.

India is still trailing by 134 runs, and with the team set to bat last, Mhambrey hoped for a good partnership between Dhurv Jurel and Kuldeep Yadav. The duo has already put on 40-odd runs together, and the important thing is to get as close to England’s score as possible. Mhambrey stated that they need to bat well in the second innings and prepare mentally to chase the score, regardless of the number.

When asked about the England spin duo of Bashir and Tom Hartley, Mhambrey said that they would back their strengths and not necessarily replicate what their opponents have done. He explained that every spinner has their style and strengths, and Bashir maintained a good line and length to pick up wickets. The same applied to Hartley as well.