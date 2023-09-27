IND vs AUS: Australia win toss, opt to bat first against India in Rajkot 

Rajkot: Australia captain Pat Cummins won the toss and opted bat first against India in the 3rd ODI at Rajkot’s SCA Stadium. Both teams have made five changes each.

For Australia, Mitchell Starc and Glenn Maxwell make their comebacks, while Tanveer Sangha makes his ODI debut. Changes aplenty for For India as well, as Rohit Sharma mentioned in the press conference yesterday. The captain and Virat Kohli are back but in addition to Shubman Gill, Mohammed Shami, Shardul Thakur and Hardik Pandya’s absence, India have also dropped Ravichandran Ashwin for Washington Sundar, whereas Ishan Kishan is unwell due to a viral. Additionally, four local state players Dharmendra Jadeja, Prerak Mankad, Vishwaraj Jadeja and Harvik Desai will support the team for drinks and fielding throughout the match.

India skipper Rohit Sharma had earlier said that only 13 players were available for selection for the Rajkot match.

An in-form India side will be looking to make history by whitewashing the Kangaroos in the third ODI at the Saurashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Rajkot, Gujarat. India have never whitewashed Australia in the ODI format and Rohit Sharma’s men will be looking to change that today.