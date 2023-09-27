Venus Mission to be Launched After Chandrayaan-3, Aditya-L: Confirms ISRO Chief S Somanath

Bengaluru: The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) has brought global recognition to tehe nation by first creating history with the soft landing of the Chandrayaan-3 on the South Pole region of the moon and then launching the nation’s first solar mission, Aditya-L1. Now, the ISRO Chairman S Somanath, on Tuesday said that the mission to the brightest planet in the solar system, Venus is already configured adding that payloads have been developed for the future mission. From launch date to updates, know everything about India’s Mission To Venus, unofficially known as ‘Shukrayaan’.

Addressing the Indian National Science Academy in Delhi, ISRO chief Somanath said, “We have a lot of missions in the conceptual phase. A mission to Venus is already configured. Payloads have already developed for it.” ISRO chairman further stated that Venus is an interesting planet and exploring it will help answer certain questions in the field of space science. There is no official update, but the launch date of ‘Shukrayaan’ is expected to be in December 2024.

“Venus is a very interesting planet. It also has an atmosphere. Its atmosphere is so thick. The atmospheric pressure is 100 times that of Earth and it is full of acids. You cannot penetrate the surface. You don’t know if its surface is hard or not. Why are we trying to understand all of this? Earth could be one day Venus. I don’t know. Maybe 10,000 years later we (Earth) change our characteristics. Earth was never like this. It was not a habitable place long long back,” S Somanath said.