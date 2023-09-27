Forbes 30 Under 30 CEO Pava LaPere murdered

Baltimore: Day after Tech CEO, Pava LaPere, was found murdered in her flat in Mount Vernon, Baltimore, police are still on the lookout for the suspect.

Investigation officers hunting for clues to nab the suspect say 26-year-old CEO’s murderer ‘will kill and he will rape’.

Pava, a John Hopkins University graduate was the CEO of EcoMap and based in Baltimore. Police responded to a call at around 11.30am on September 25 where they discovered Pava with blunt-force trauma injuries.

Police suspect 32-year-old Jason Billingsley, could be behind the murder and have warned he is armed and dangerous. He is still on the run and officers have warned that he has a record involving attempted rape, with Acting Baltimore Police Department Commissioner Richard Worley saying at a press conference that Billingsley is a suspect in at least one other investigation in Baltimore.

Billingsley is wanted for first-degree murder, assault, reckless endangerment and additional charges. He was previously arrested in 2013, 2011 and 2009 for multiple charges including sexual offences, second-degree assault and robbery, according to Baltimore Police.