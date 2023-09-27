IND vs AUS: Australia Seal Consolatory Win In 3rd ODI As India Clinch Series 2-1

IND vs AUS 3rd ODI: Australia registered a consolatory victory over India to end the 3-match series 1-2 at the Saurashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Gujarat on Wednesday.

India had already won the first two matches of the series. This was both the teams’ last ODI fixture ahead of the ICC Men’s World Cup 2023 set to commence on October 5.

In an inconsequential game from the series’ point of view, Australia won the toss and elected to bat first. They then managed to post 352/7 with each of their first four batters smashing half-centuries, with Mitchell Marsh narrowly missing out on a hundred.

In response, even though Rohit Sharma slammed a superb 81 with Virat Kohli also scoring a half-century, no other batter could really take the chase deep and India eventually went on to lose the match by 66 runs. Glenn Maxwell finished with a four-wicket haul. Team India fought hard but it was Australia who won the third ODI.

Captain Rohit Sharna and Deputy KL Rahul collected the IDFC FIRST Bank Trophy as Team India won the ODI series 2-1.

For his excellent batting display including a magnificent century, Shubman Gill received the Player of the Series award.