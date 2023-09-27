Target Changed… Migratory Guest from Europe Saved

Black-shouldered kite is a small, black and white bird of prey and they are renowned apex predators of the avian world, with exceptional hunting skills. While raptors are known for their remarkable prowess in capturing a variety of prey, they have also been observed hunting lizards, showcasing their adaptability and keen predatory instincts. Raptors possess extraordinary eyesight that allows them to spot even the slightest movement from great distances.

This incredible visual acuity is one of their most valuable assets when hunting lizards. From high in the sky, they scan the landscape for the telltale signs of these reptilian prey, often camouflaged within their surroundings.

Once a Raptors has identified a lizard as its target, it employs a strategic aerial approach. This aerial ambush is crucial when hunting lizards that may quickly dart for cover. Raptors powerful talons are their primary tools for capturing prey. These sharp, curved claws are designed to pierce and grip their quarry effectively. When hunting lizards, Raptors use their talons to snatch the reptiles from the ground or vegetation, ensuring a secure grip to prevent escape.

The European roller (Coracias garrulus) is the only member of the roller family of birds to breed in Europe. Its overall range extends into the Middle East, Central Asia and the Maghreb. The European roller is found in a wide variety of habitats, avoiding only treeless plains. It migrates vast distances between continents. From the breeding grounds of Europe and Asia, it flies over 10,000 kilometres to its wintering grounds in Sub-Saharan Africa.

Photographed at Yenkathala Grassland, Telangana, India

These rare photographs have been clicked and contributed by K. Shiva Kumar, a professional Wildlife Storyteller (M.A in Journalism & Mass Communication, an alumnus of Central University Of Odisha, Koraput) from Hyderabad, Telangana. K. Shiva, is passionate about wildlife conservation. Through his work, he hopes to inspire greater appreciation for the wildlife that shares our planet and encourages conservation action.

Story Compiled By Yajati Keshari Rout