IND vs AFG: Rohit Sharma Smashes Record 5th T20I Ton

Rohit Sharma, who recently made his return to T20Is after a year, made a strong statement by smashing a spectacular hundred off 64 balls, helping India to a score past 200 despite the early collapse.

With this, he became the first player to make five hundreds in men’s T20Is.

Prior to this game, Glenn Maxwell, Suryakumar Yadav, and Rohit himself had four hundreds in the format. India were in trouble after opting to bat first, losing four quick wickets.

However, Rohit Sharma and Rinku Singh put on a century stand to revive the innings.

In the final over, the duo went berserk and scored 36 runs, with five sixes, taking India to a total of 212/4. The unbeaten 190-run stand between Rohit and Rinku is now the highest for India in men’s T20Is.

Most men’s T20I hundreds