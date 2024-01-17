Bodies of twin babies found inside a well in Angul village

Angul: The recovery of the dead bodies of twin babies from a well at Mundadhipa Basla village under Bantala police station limits in Angul has sparked tension in the locality.

According to sources, Sunil Sahu’s 3-year-old twin children, a boy and a girl, of Basla Mundadhipa area were playing at home this evening. Meanwhile, their mother went out of the house to fetch milk but when she reached home, the twins were missing.

After a frantic search, both were rescued from the nearby well and rushed to hospital by local people. However, the doctor declared the twins ‘brought dead’.

As local people suspect that someone killed the twins, the family members have yet to register a police complaint.