Tata Steel Meramandali Half Marathon Receives International Recognition

Dhenkanal: The Tata Steel Meramandali Half Marathon, being organised in collaboration with the District Administration of Dhenkanal, is proud to announce that it has received international recognition from the Association of International Marathons and Distance Races (AIMS). Amri Shanediwan, AIMS Distance Measurer, had earlier assessed the route of the Half-Marathon on the periphery of Kapilash Wildlife Sanctuary with support from Tata Steel’s Sports and District Administration, Dhenkanal and recommended certification.

AIMS, a global organisation headquartered in Monaco, representing marathon and distance running races worldwide, has vetted this Half-Marathon course, marking a significant milestone for the event. Runners who participate in the race will now be able to participate in any future AIMS-certified international marathons.

The Tata Steel Meramandali Half-Marathon, scheduled on February 4, 2024, will take place near Dhenkanal town, against the picturesque backdrop of Kapilash Wildlife Sanctuary. The event this year willl feature three competitive races — 21 km and 10 km runs for those aged 19 years and above, and a 5 km run for boys and girls aged 14 to 19 years.

The run was formally declared by Shri ManoranjanMallick, District Collector and Magistrate of Dhenkanal on December 28, 2023 in the presence of senior officials of the district and executives of Tata Steel.

Registration for the Tata Steel Meramandali Half Marathon is now open, with limited slots available on a first-come, first-serve basis. Interested participants can secure their spots through the run’s official website https://shorturl.at/rvy09 till January 20, 2024.