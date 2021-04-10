IMD issues thunderstorm & rain alert for 16 Odisha dists

Bhubaneswar: The IMD has issued thunderstorm alert for 16 districts in the next three days. Rains also likely to occur in most places during the period.

The regional centre issued Yellow Warning for the districts of Sundergarh, Deogarh, Keonjhar, Mayurbhanj, Balasore, Bhadrak, Koraput, Malkangiri, Nabarangpur, Kalahandi, Rayagada, Gajapati, Kandhamal, Khurda, Nayagarh and Ganjam. Thundershowers might lash these districts during the period, the IMD said.

The regional centre said Koraput, Nabarangpur, Kalahandi, Kandhamal, Gajapati, Ganjam, Boudh, Subarnapur, Bolangir, Cuttack, Dhenkanal, Keonjhar and Mayurbhanj districts will experience thundershowers on April 11 and 12 in the morning between 8.30.

The regional centre said the areas will be lashed by high-velocity wind speed.