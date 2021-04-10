AIIMS Bhubaneswar to get three new advanced diagnostic facilities

Bhubaneswar: All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) Bhubaneswar has been sanctioned with three new diagnostic facilities by Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) and Department of Health Research. The new facilities are namely VRDL (Viral Research Diagnostic Laboratory), Advanced Mycology Diagnostic and Research Centre and DHR-ICMR Advanced Molecular Oncology Diagnostic Services (DIAMOnDS) center.

The Microbiology Department of AIIMS, Bhubaneswar has been selected as the the State Level-Virus Research & Diagnostic Laboratory (VRDL) by ICMR for the State of Odisha under a National Scheme of “Setting up of Nation-Wide Network of Laboratories for Managing Epidemics and National Calamities” sanctioned by the Department of Health Research, Ministry of Health & Family Welfare, Govt. Of India. The institute has received a grant of 1.98 crore for establishment of VRDL facility

Further, the Indian Council of Medical Research has selected the Mycology Laboratory of the Department of Microbiology AIIMS Bhubaneswar for setting up an Advanced Mycology Diagnostic and Research Centre. A budget of 5 crores over five years subject to satisfactory annual performance has been approved.

The above two facilities at the Department of Microbiology shall be handy in addressing the diagnostic needs of emerging and remerging diseases of outbreak potential. Also both the facilities shall be used for laboratory surveillance and capacity building of laboratory scientists of the Institute and the region.

In another development the Department of Pathology is identified as DHR-ICMR Advanced Molecular Oncology Diagnostic Services (DIAMOnDS) center for the eastern region. The DIAMOnDS center shall be providing advanced molecular diagnostic services for Breast cancer and Lung Cancer.

All the above centers shall be functional soon. The above facilities is going to provide state of art diagnostic services for the patients attending AIIMS Bhubaneswar and different hospitals situated in the state of Odisha. All the laboratory services in these centers shall be free of cost to the patients.

AIIMS Bhubaneswar was the second centre in the state to start RT-PCR testing for COVID 19 and has mentored 10 medical colleges and institutes to start their RT-PCR services in Odisha, an thus enhanced the testing capacity in the state of Odisha.