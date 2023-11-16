Depression intensifies into deep depression

Bhubaneswar: The Depression over the Westcentral Bay of Bengal moved north-northeastwards with a speed of 18kmph during the past 6 hours and intensified into a Deep Depression on Thursday.

The system is about 380km east-southeast of Visakhapatnam (Andhra Pradesh), 380 km south of Paradip (Odisha), 530 km south-southwest of Digha (West Bengal), and 670 km southwest of Khepupara (Bangladesh), informed India Meteorological Department (IMD).

It is likely to continue to move north-northeastwards, intensify further, and cross Bangladesh’s coast between Mongla and Khepupara with a wind speed of 55-65kmph gusting to 75kmph around the morning of November 18, 2023.