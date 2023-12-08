Illicit liquor seized in Mayurbhanj, one held

Khunta: The Excise Department on Friday seized illicit liquor in Khunta in Mayurbhanj district and arrested a person in connection with this matter.

The accused has been identified as Ramchandra Singh, who hails from Khadikapada area under Badasahi police limits in the district.

Based on a tip-off, a team of Excise officials led by Subhadarshini Sahu, arrested the accused at Kuamara Chhak while patrolling in that area and seized about 14 litres of illicit liquor from him.

A case in this connection was registered in the police station and the accused has been forwarded to the court, police said.