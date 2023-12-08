Trapped in conveyor belt Truck driver dies at Vedanta CPP

Jharsuguda: A 42-year-old truck driver was killed after getting trapped in a coal conveyor belt at Vedanta CPP in Jharsuguda.

The deceased has been identified as MD Istikar of Jharkhand. He was currently resided in Brajrajnagar.

As per initial reports, the driver was reportedly trapped in between the conveyor belt while he was shifting the coal from the truck.

He was immediately rushed to the Sundargarh hospital for treatment, but doctors declared him dead. The police on being informed reached there and seized the body for post-mortem.