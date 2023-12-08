Two critically injured while performing test ride in Jharsuguda

Jharsuguda: At least two persons sustained critical injuries while performing a test ride in BTM Bombay Chhak in Jharsuguda district on Friday.

The injured have been identified as B. Hemant Rao (21) of Kabarstanpada in the district and Umakant Sandha (24), an employee of KTM Showroom.

According to the reports, on Thursday evening, Hemant went to the bike showroom at Bombay Chhak to buy a KTM bike. After buying the bike he went on a test ride with Umakant.

While riding, they crashed the bike into a car at BTM Chhak. As a result, the two persons were seriously injured. They have been admitted to the hospital in critical condition.