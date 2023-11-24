Mumbai police nab two fraudsters from Odisha for duping job seekers

Mumbai: Two fraudsters were arrested by Mumbai police for duping youths for making false promise of providing employment.

The accused have been identified as Rajendra Mallick of Jajpur and Sachin Digal of Kandhamal district.

According to sources, the two accused were running a fake website to lure job seekers. Through the website they used to dupe the job seekers asking them to pay Rs 1000 as application fee.

A case has been registered against the fraudsters at Mumbai police station. The police have arrested them from Bhubaneswar.

About 37 mobile phones, 12 PAN cards, 25 SIM cards and 38 debit cards were seized from their possession. Further probe into the case has been initiated.