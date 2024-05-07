Illegal Liquor Seized In Bolangir, Smuggler Held

Bolangir: The Excise department seized illegal liquor from a person in Bolangir district and arrested the smuggler. The peddler has been identified as Rathi Seth.

Based on intelligence, the team of cops conducted a raid in Kantabanji area and seized about 46 litres of beer and 8. 59 litres of foreign liquor from the possession of Rathi.

Pravin Kumar Behera, Kantbanji Excise Officer, A. S. I. Artatran Bohidar, Constable Ranjan Mishra, Ashish Patel and Mamata Behera were involved in the raid. To stop the illegal and stolen liquor trade during the general election, on the instructions of the Collector of Bolangir and Excise Chairman, the Excise Department has been conducting raids in several places in the district. The district administration has been taking strict actions against the illegal sale of drugs.