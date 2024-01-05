85 IIT Bombay Students Placed With Job Offers Over Rs 1 Crore

Mumbai: In Phase-I of the 2023-24 placement season at the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Bombay, 85 students secured job offers with annual packages exceeding Rs 1 crore. A total of 388 domestic and international firms participated in the recruitment drive.

By December 20, 2023, a total of 1,340 offers had been extended, leading to the successful placement of 1,188 students. This figure includes seven students securing positions in public sector units (PSUs), and 297 receiving pre-placement offers (PPOs) through internships, of which 258 were accepted.

Prominent recruiters, such as Accenture, Airbus, Apple, Barclays, Google, JP Morgan Chase, Microsoft, Tata Group, and others, were part of the placement process. Sectors experiencing the highest number of job offers comprised Engineering & Technology, IT/Software, Finance/Banking/Fintech, Management Consulting, Data Science and Analytics, Research & Development, and Design.

There were 63 job offers with international locations, including Japan, Taiwan, South Korea, the Netherlands, Singapore, and Hong Kong. Companies interacted with candidates either in person or through virtual meeting platforms, with all students participating in interviews from the designated venue.

Overall, the average salary package offered was Rs 24.02 lakh per annum. For engineering and technology, the average package was Rs 21.88 lakh, IT and software was Rs 26.35 lakh, finance stood at Rs 32.38 lakh, and consulting Rs 18.68 lakh.