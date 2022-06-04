IIFA 2022: Ananya Panday Gives Princess Vibes In Pastel Blue Dress

Abu Dhabi: IIFA season of the year is here and we are just waiting with bated breath for the stars to reveal their ultra-glam looks. This year the International Indian Film Academy Awards (IIFA) is taking place in Abu Dhabi. Ahead of the main event on June 4, Ananya Panday revealed that she would wear a Manish Malhotra number.

For the IIFA Rocks 2022 green carpet event, Ananya made heads turn in a pastel-blue gown with a thigh-slit. The sexy piece was adorned with floral embroidery on the bodice and featured embellished strappy sleeves and a plunging neckline.

Ananya Panday’s earlier look from Yas Bay was picture perfect. A beige co-ord set did all the magic. It set the Internet on fire and once again Suhana Khan was quick to drop her reaction in the comment section. Ananya’s post was captioned, “Bau garmi chhe (It’s very hot).” Suhana commented, “Amazing”. Shanaya Kapoor wrote, “Wow.” Bhavana Pandey reacted with heart and fire emojis while Deanne Panday wrote, “Love the look, Ani.” Actress Sanya Malhotra also dropped a fire emoji.