French Open 2022: Casper Ruud Beats Marin Cilic To Set-up Summit Clash Against Rafael Nadal

Casper Ruud will face 13-time champion Rafael Nadal in the finals of French Open 2022 as he outclassed Croatia’s Marin Cilic in the semi-final on Friday.

World number eight Ruud defeated Marin Cilic with 3-6, 6-4, 6-2, 6-2 scoreline in the semi-final.

Ruud fired 16 aces and 41 winners past 2014 US Open champion Cilic.

Earlier on Friday, Nadal reached the final in Paris for the 14th time when Alexander Zverev was forced to retire with an ankle injury after falling in the court.

Nadal was 7-6 (10/8), 6-6 ahead when the 25-year-old world number three quit.

Nadal, who turned 36 on Friday, will be playing in his 30th Grand Slam final and aims to become the oldest men’s champion at Roland Garros and capture a record-extending 22nd major title.