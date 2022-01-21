IGNOU Ph.D Entrance Exam 2021 Date Released; Check Details Here

New Delhi: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has announced that IGNOU Ph.D. Entrance Exam 2021 will be conducted on February 24, 2022.

Candidates who will appear for the examination can check the official notice through the official site of IGNOU on ignou.ac.in.

“In continuation to the Public Notice dated 7 January 2022 regarding extension of registration date of Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU Ph.D.) Entrance Examination 2021 for admission to various Ph.D. Courses for the Academic Session 2021-22, it is hereby informed that National Testing Agency ( NTA) will now be conducting IGNOU Ph.D. 2021 Entrance Examination on 24 February 2022,” the notice read.

Earlier the examination was scheduled to be conducted on January 16, 2022, which was postponed.