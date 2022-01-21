Smoke In Train’s AC Coach Causes Panic

Warangal: Panic gripped among the passengers after smoke was detected under an AC coach of Visakhapatnam-Delhi Andhra Pradesh Express this morning near Nekkonda Railway station, Warangal.

According to the reports, smoke billowing under the S6 coach caused panic among the railway officials and the passengers.

Reportedly, the incident took place due to the breaks jam. The alerted loco pilots stopped the train at Nekkonda railway station and found that it took place due to the breaks jam. It is said that the train halted for one hour late.