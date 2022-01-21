Flare Erupting From Sun
Nasa Captures Image Of Mid-Level Flare Erupting From Sun

By Haraprasad Das
Nasa’s Solar Dynamics Observatory has captured an image of the Sun emitting a mid-level solar flare.

“The Sun emitted a significant solar flare early this morning, peaking at 1:01 a.m. ET. NASA’s Solar Dynamics Observatory captured an image of the event, which was classified as M5.5.,” the US space agency said.

Solar flares are powerful bursts of electromagnetic radiation that could last from minutes to hours. Nasa classified the flare as an M5.5 class flare, an x-ray flare of moderate severity.

While harmful radiation from a flare cannot pass through Earth’s atmosphere to physically affect humans on the ground, when intense, it can impact radio communications, electric power grids, navigation signals, and pose risks to spacecraft and astronauts.

