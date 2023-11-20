ICC makes Team India millionaires despite loss in final

Ahmedabad: India would get US$2 million from ICC as prize money for finishing as the runners-up of World Cup 2023. They lost the final to a dominant Australian side, which was also their only loss of the tournament. The Rohit Sharma-led side won 10 matches in a row before that including a semi-final win against New Zealand.

Before the tournament began, ICC had announced that this year, teams, for the first time, would earn for each of their victories in the group stage. The amount for the same was US$40,000. Since India won all of their nine matches in the group stage – the only team to do so – they ended up getting an additional US$360,000.

Team India’s earnings from this edition of the World Cup stood at US$23,60,000. How they would like to have swapped all of that with Australia for that World Cup trophy.

Australia won US$4 million for winning the World Cup. They got an additional US$280,000 for winning seven out of their nine group-stage matches. Australia’s total earnings in World Cup 2023 was US$42,80,000.

Apart from India and Australia, semi-finalists New Zealand and South Africa were among the biggest earners. Both of them got $800,000 each for reaching the semi-finals but the Proteas earned more because of winning more matches in the group stage. Like Australia, they earned an additional US$280,000 for winning seven matches in the group stage. The Kiwis, on the other hand, grabbed US$200,000 for their five wins.

The prize money for each group stage win meant no team in this World Cup went empty-handed. Pakistan and Afghanistan, who finished fifth and sixth in the points table with four wins in nine matches earned US$160,000 each. Defending champions earned US$120,000 for winning three matches while Bangladesh, Sri Lanka and the Netherlands walked away with US$80,000 each for their two victories in the tournament.