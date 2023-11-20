President Murmu arrives in Odisha

Bhubaneswar: President Droupadi Murmu landed in her home district Mayurbhanj on Monday on a two-day visit to Odisha. A special plane of the Air Force carrying the President of India safely landed at Baripada from where she headed straight to grace the inaugural session of the 36th Annual Conference and Literary Festival of ‘All Odisha Santali Association’ in Baripada.

After the inaugural session, the President is scheduled to inaugurate an Eklavya Model Residential School at Kuliana. Elaborate security arrangements have been made in view of Murmu’s visit to her hometown, which is her second visit after becoming the President.

The statues of Murmu’s two sons and husband have been decked up with attractive colours ahead of her visit.

On November 21, there will be a visit to SLS school and then Rairangpur Sub Divisional Post Office will be launched following its upgradation. The first citizen of the country will flag off three trains from the Badampahar station as well. She will also travel via a train for 32 kilometres.

She will then visit Burla of Sambalpur on November 21, during the afternoon hours. Over there, the President is scheduled to attend a number of gatherings. Later on November 22, the President will attend a program at Prajapita Brahma Kumaris Iswariya Vishwa Vidyalaya. She will then leave from Jharsuguda airport to Delhi on November 22 in the morning.

Security has been tightened for President Droupadi Murmu’s visit to Odisha. 33 platoons of police force have been deployed for the same.