Missing man’s body recovered from river in Bolangir

Bolangir: The body of a man who had been missing since three days was recovered from a river in Bolangir.

According to the sources, the deceased, Rakesh Purohit worked as an MD in a pharmaceutical company. He went on a picnic party to Gadgada three days ago. While bathing in the river, he was slipped on the rock and swept away in the current.

On being informed by the locals, the police had launched a search operation. This morning, his body was found about 50 meters away from Gadgada.

It is worth mentioning that the place was declared ‘Red Zone’ after such incident.