HYBE And JYP Founders Bang Si Hyuk And Park Jin Young To Appear On “You Quiz On The Block”

Seoul: The founders of HYBE and JYP Entertainment will be appearing together on “You Quiz on the Block”!

On October 18, Bang Si Hyuk—the founder and chairman of HYBE—and Park Jin Young—the founder and CCO (Chief Creative Officer) of JYP Entertainment—filmed an episode of the popular tvN talk show together.

Notably, before founding BIGHIT MUSIC (and later, HYBE), Bang Si Hyuk worked closely with Park Jin Young as a producer at JYP Entertainment for many years. In what marks their first-ever joint appearance on a variety show, the two men will talk about how they met by chance back in 1997, in addition to sharing behind-the-scenes stories of working on hit songs together.

Bang Si Hyuk and Park Jin Young’s episode of “You Quiz on the Block” is currently slated to air in November.