BTS’ V And Jimin Gearing Up For Military Enlistment By End Of This Year?

By Pragativadi News Service
Seoul: BTS’ V and Jimin dropped hints about their upcoming military enlistment. During V’s solo fan meeting, titled (V)ICNIC, at Kyunghee University’s Peace Amphitheater on October 14, fans noticed a statement made by V that sparked speculation about his military service date. 

The event included close-up photos, live performances, and fan interactions. V also extended an invitation to his close friend and fellow BTS member, Jimin, to join him on stage. In the midst of warm conversations with the host and fans, V shared his intention to make an appearance on the popular variety show, Running Man, alongside Jimin.

While discussing their appearance on Running Man, V mentioned their plans to do so “before they have to go this year.” ARMY has been considering this as a subtle hint at their impending military enlistment, as discussions about the remaining BTS members, including V, Jimin, RM, and Jungkook, serving in the military remain unconfirmed.

