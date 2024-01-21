Hrithik Roshan, Anil Kapoor to hand over #ThankYouFighter letter to IAF officers at Pune Air Force station!

Siddharth Anand’s Fighter is indeed one of the biggest aerial action entertainers that the audience is going to witness on the big screens. While the film is going to salute the bravery of our IAF officers, the team initiated a campaign #ThankYouFighter that brought a special chance to express gratitude to the air warriors. And now the lead cast Hrithik Roshan and Anil Kapoor will be going to Pune tomorrow to hand over the #ThankYouFighter letter to the IAF officers at Pune Air Force station.

Patty aka Hrithik Roshan and Rocky aka Anil Kapoor from Fighter will be taking the spirit of Fighter a notch higher. As the team had led a campaign #ThankYouFighter to thank the heroes of our nation and honor the spirit and valor of the Indian Air Force, as promised, Hrithik Roshan and Anil Kapoor will be handing over the #ThankYouFighter letter to the brave IAF officers at Pune Air Force station. The team collected letters from people from across the nation.

The #ThankYouFighter initiative received a phenomenal response from all across the nation. It’s indeed given a golden chance to pay a sincere tribute to the unsung heroes of our nation – the Indian Air Warriors with a thank you note. With the campaign, the team invited the people to leave their thank you messages and pay tribute to the Air Warriors of our country.

Directed by Siddharth Anand and presented by Viacom18 Studios in association with Marflix Pictures, ‘Fighter’ epitomizes cinematic brilliance. This film seamlessly intertwines heart-thumping action and patriotic fervor, promising an unparalleled cinematic experience. Brace yourself for an epic journey as ‘Fighter’ takes flight in theaters on January 25th, 2024, offering a spectacle that redefines cinematic excellence.