In Pics: PM Modi’s 11-day special ritual for Pran Pratishtha of Shri Ramlala

New Delhi: From January 12, 2024, at Kala Ram Mandir in Nashik, Prime Minister, Narendra Modi has begun an 11-day sacred ceremony, leading up to the consecration of Shri Ramlala at the Ayodhya Dham temple on January 22. He initiated the ritual from Nashik Dham – Panchavati where Lord Ram spent significant time.

Shree Kalaram Temple, Nashik

On January 12, 2024, the Prime Minister offered prayers and worshiped at Kala Ram Mandir, located in Nashik, Maharashtra. He also performed darshan and puja at Shree Ram Kund. The ‘Yudh Kanda’ section of the Ramayana, which portrays Lord Rama’s triumphant homecoming to Ayodhya, was recited to the Prime Minister in Marathi language. PM also heard the verses from the Bhavarth Ramayana written in Marathi by Sant Eknath Ji.

Veerabhadra Temple, Lepakshi, AP

On Tuesday, 16 January 2024, the Prime Minister visited and worshiped at the Veerbhadra Temple in Lepakshi, Puttaparthi, located in Andhra Pradesh. Prime Minister listened to the Ranganatha Ramayan in Telugu language and saw the story of Jatayu depicted by the ancient shadow puppetry art form of Andhra Pradesh called Tholu Bommalata.

Guruvayur Temple, Thrissur, Kerala

Prime Minister also visited and worshiped at the Guruvayur Temple in Guruvayur, Kerala.

Thriprayar Shree Ramaswami Temple, Thrissur, Kerala

Prime Minister, Narendra Modi, visited the divine abode of Shree Ramaswami in Thriprayar, Kerala on January 17, 2024. He performed darshan and puja at Shree Ramaswami Temple. Prime Minister also witnessed a cultural performance and also felicitated the artists and batuks.

Sri Ranganathaswamy Temple, Tiruchirappalli, Tamil Nadu

On the auspicious day of 20 January 2024, the Prime Minister, Narendra Modi, visited the sacred shrine of Sri Ranganathaswamy in Tamil Nadu. He also heard the poetic rendition of the Kamba Ramayan at the holy site where the illustrious Kamban first unveiled his masterpiece to the world.

Sri Arulmigu Ramanathaswamy Temple, Rameshwaram

After performing puja at Sri Ranganathaswamy Temple, Prime Minister, Narendra Modi, visited the holy abode of Arulmigu Ramanathaswamy, Rameshwaram in Tamil Nadu. He paid his respects and offered his devotion to the Lord, who is revered as one of the twelve Jyotirlingas. He also joined in various events such as Bhajan Sandhya, where many spiritual songs were performed at the temple premises in the evening.

Kothandaramaswamy Temple, Dhanushkodi

Today, Prime Minister performed Darshan and Pooja at Kothandaramaswamy Temple, Dhanushkodi. Near Dhanushkodi, Prime Minister also visited Arichal Munai, which is said to be the place from where the Ram Setu was built.