‘How I Met Your Mother’ star Josh Radnor marries girlfriend Jordana Jacobs

New York: Josh Radnor, popular for his role as Ted Mosby in the series ‘How I Met Your Mother’, married Jordana Jacobs two weeks ago. The couple celebrated their union in a ‘snowy bliss-filled weekend’ at the Cedar Lakes Estate in Hudson Valley. Radnor shared pictures from the event on Instagram, expressing his gratitude to those who made the journey to be with them and his joy at calling Jacobs his wife.

Sharing the pictures, he wrote, “I got married! Two weeks ago. In a *light* blizzard. It was an incredible overwhelming snowy bliss-filled weekend. So grateful to so many people I love for making the trip to @thesistersofcedarlakes to be with us. To @forgedinthenorth for the extraordinary pictures. But most of all to Jordana. I can’t believe my great good fortune that I get to call this extraordinary woman my wife (sic).”

The hit series, which aired from 2005 to 2014 for nine seasons, also starred Neil Patrick Harris, Cobie Smulders, Jason Segel, and Alyson Hannigan, with Bob Saget as the voiceover for an older version of Ted Mosby’s character. The story revolved around the group of friends bonding at MacLaren’s Pub while navigating through life and Ted Mosby’s many encounters with ‘the one’.