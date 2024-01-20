Minister Ashok Chandra Panda lays foundation stone for Shramik Pratiksha Kendra at Badagada

Bhubaneswar: Odisha’s Minister for Social Security & Empowerment of Persons with Disabilities, Public Enterprises, Science & Technology, Ashok Chandra Panda, today laid the foundation stone for Shramik Pratiksha Kendra at Badagada in Bhubaneswar.

BMC Mayor Sulochana Das, Bhubaneswar Central MLA, Ananta Narayan Jena, Chairperson of Odisha Building and Other Construction Workers Welfare Board, Shreemayee Mishra, Vice-Chairman of Bhubaneswar Development Authority (BDA), Balwant Singh, local corporator Amaresh Jena, officials of the Labour Department, and other senior officials were also present.

The project is being executed by the BDA. This facility is a dedicated space for workers designed on 4000 square feet and can be extended to a larger area of 1.5 acres. The amenities at the center will prioritize addressing the needs of more than 300 workers.

The facilities at the center include waiting areas,toilets, neighbourhood park, , and open gym equipment. This center will enable workers to board public transport to reach their destinations. The center will provide shelter to workers who are forced to wait at Badagada without any basic amenities. This will also address the traffic woes in the area. The center will serve as a recreational facility during morning and evening hours for walkers.

The Minister invited the workers present at the spot to participate in the foundation-laying ceremony. A few of them also took part in the coconut-breaking ceremony. They expressed shock and delight as it was an unexpected turn of events for them.

“I never imagined standing along with the Minister and other officials and breaking the coconut. We are hopeful that the center will solve our problems,” said Narayani Majhi, a construction worker.

Earlier on January 8, SSEPD Minister Ashok Chandra Panda had also laid the foundation stone for Shramik Pratiksha Kendra at Dumuduma.