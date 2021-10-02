‘Hope must die’, reads latest poster for Legacies Season 4

New York: Legacies will premiere its fourth season on The CW on October 14. You can also stream it on Amazon Prime Video.

An exclusive first look at the season 4 poster, which puts Hope’s debate front and center as it reads: “Hope must die.” In other words, it might finally be time for a change.

Last season Hope had a realization: In order to defeat the big bad Malivore, she’s going to have to activate her vampire side. And she’s desperate to defeat Malivore because he’s currently possessing the man she loves, Landon (Aria Shahghasemi).

Hope (Danielle Rose Russell) is the first-ever tribrid, meaning she’s a witch, a werewolf, and also a vampire.

The trailer hinted at the death of one of the characters.Fans are hoping to see Hope embrace her true form, that of a vampire, this season.

“Legacies” is an American teen-drama show that premiered on The CW on October 25th, 2018. It follows the same supernatural theme as its predecessors The Vampire Diaries and The Originals.