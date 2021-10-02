Ganja-Laden Truck Seized In Ganjam, Two Held

Ganjam: The Excise department officials on Saturday seized a huge cache of ganja from a truck at Khodasingi in Ganjam district and arrested two persons in this connection.

The arrestees have been identified as truck driver Mangilal Bhil and another person Mangilal Gorona.

Acting on a reliable input, the officials intercepted the truck at the Khodasingi area, which was on its way from Krushnapur village under Patapur police limits to Nagpur. Upon searching, they found around five quintals of ganja and seized them.

The estimated value of the seized contraband is around Rs 50 lakh, officials informed.

As per the preliminary investigation, it was learned that the accused were reportedly involved in several cases of ganja trafficking. Following this, a case has been registered and further investigation is underway into the matter.