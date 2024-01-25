Himanta Biswa Sarma calls Congress ‘soft naxal’

Assam: Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Thursday said the soul of the Congress has been killed as the grand old party has become soft naxal — moving away from the Gandhian philosophy. “I was with the Congress for 22 years. Slogans have changed. Congress slogans used to be different, soft. Now they have become Left-leaning,” Himanta Biswa said as Rahul Gandhi’s Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra entered West Bengal from after touring Assam. The Assam leg of the yatra was eventful because of the continuous exchange of barbs between Himanta and Rahul Gandhi, their enmity goes a long way.

An FIR was registered against Rahul Gandhi in Assam on teh charge of instigating violence. Himanta on Wednesday said Rahul Gandhi will be arrested after the Lok Sabha election. The case has already been transferred to the Assam CID for a thorough investigation.

Citing a media report, Himanta said Rahul Gandhi sits inside a room created in the bus. “I have not seen but I have seen reports. Congress people told me that Rahul Gandhi generally sits inside the bus. Then who is sitting in the front who looks like Rahul Gandhi from far? This is another issue,” Himanta Biswa said.