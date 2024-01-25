CBI Nabs CGST Superintendent In Rourkela Over Rs 20K Bribe

Rourkela: CBI arrested a Superintendent of CGST in Rourkela for allegedly demanding and accepting Rs 20,000 bribe from a contractor on Thursday.

The accused has been identified as Amarkant Kumar, CGST officer in the Civil Township office in Rourkela.

Acting on a tip-off, the officials of CBI conducted a raid in the Civil Township office in Rourkela and caught the accused red-handed while taking a bribe of Rs 20,000 from the contractor. The entire bribe money has been recovered and seized from the accused.