France’s Macron to visit Amer Fort, join PM Modi for a roadshow in Jaipur

France: French President Emmanuel Macron will land at Jaipur this afternoon even as closest allies India and France will announce a Defence Industrial Roadmap and a pathbreaking agreement on Defence Space Cooperation.

President Macron is expected to land in Jaipur around 130 pm with a 44-member delegation that includes high power ministers of Foreign Affairs, Stephane Sejourne, Defence, Sebastien Lecomu, and rapidly rising Culture czarina Rachida Dati. The dignitary will proceed to the historical Amer Fort for a visit and will to be joined by Prime Minister Narendra Modi for a road show that goes through the iconic Hawa Mahal and the Old City of erstwhile Rajputana.

With External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and National Security Advisor Ajit Doval on his side, PM Modi will host President Macron for bilateral talks cum dinner at the iconic Rambagh Palace before leaving for Delhi late on Thursday evening. The Modi government and the BJP State government have laid out the red carpet for the dignitaries with all pomp and splendour.