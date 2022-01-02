Himachal: High Alert In Shimla After Intel Inputs On Terror Attack

Shimla: A high alert has been sounded in Shimla following intelligence inputs of a possible terror attack.

According to reports, a Pakistan-based terror outfit had threatened to blow up the water storage tank below The Ridge. It was then decided that no risk should be taken as the lives of residents and tourists were far more precious than festivities, following which people were asked to return to their places.

Soon a search operation was launched.

Later, army personnel from Chandimandir and a bomb squad unit assisted the state police in the search operation and The Mall Road and The Ridge were got vacated.

The local police also took assistance from the army, which deployed its anti-sabotage teams in the town. Security has also been beefed up at the Army Training Command close to the Mall Road which was set up in 1991.

Security was scaled up at chief minister Jai Ram Thakur’s official residence as well, besides the Viceroy Regal Lodge.